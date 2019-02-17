Skip to Main Content
Qu'Appelle man faces 12 weapons-related charges after RCMP search warrant

RCMP seized a number of weapons, including prohibited weapons and magazines, from a man who wasn't allowed to own them on Friday night.

Police say a man faces charges related to possessing firearms and ammunition when prohibited to do so, possessing prohibited magazines and storing firearms in an insecure manner. (Submitted by Indian Head RCMP)

A 39-year-old man is in police custody after Indian Head RCMP conducted a search warrant in a Qu'Appelle, Sask., home.

Police searched the home on Friday evening and seized two rifles, a crossbow, prohibited magazines, ammunition and a set of brass knuckles.

The man has been charged with 12 weapons and firearms-related offenses.

He is set to appear in Indian Head court on Tuesday.

