Qu'Appelle man faces 12 weapons-related charges after RCMP search warrant
RCMP seized a number of weapons, including prohibited weapons and magazines, from a man who wasn't allowed to own them on Friday night.
Police sized two firearms, a crossbow, prohibited magazines, and a set of brass knuckles
A 39-year-old man is in police custody after Indian Head RCMP conducted a search warrant in a Qu'Appelle, Sask., home.
Police searched the home on Friday evening and seized two rifles, a crossbow, prohibited magazines, ammunition and a set of brass knuckles.
The man has been charged with 12 weapons and firearms-related offenses.
He is set to appear in Indian Head court on Tuesday.