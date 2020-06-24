Goggle-wearing canine hero spreads smiles around Regina during pandemic

A man and his best friend have been turning heads while making their daily treks around Regina.

Dennis Flamont started a part-time job as a courier driver after the pandemic. His dog Putz comes with him all the time.

Flamont, a 66-year-old widower, originally got Putz as a puppy for his ill wife four years ago to help provide her comfort.

"Now it's just me and him," said Flamont.

Flamont said the pandemic hit the province shortly after his wife died.

"With the quarantine and everything, we've been together 24/7. Now, when he doesn't know where I am he goes through anxieties. So that's why I take him with me," said Flamont.

Putz is spotted by onlookers on Broad Street in Regina. (Submitted by Kale Dolinski)

Because of the unconditional love Putz has given Flamont and his wife over the years, Flamont said he feels a responsibility to make sure Putz is safe while they journey around town.

"Of course, him being the dog that he is, he has to have his head out the windows," said Flamont.

"It's the least I could do is protect him. That's why I bought him some goggles to protect his eyes while he's got his head outside the window."

A happy by-product of this safety-first attitude is the smiles the goggled-dog brings onlookers.

"Through our travels we had noticed that more and more people were smiling, laughing, taking pictures and videos and saying 'Thank you, you've made my day.'" said Flamont.

"So now, it's our regular daily thing. We're committed to try to help people just deal on a daily basis."

Flamont said he hopes he and Putz are doing something to help make the world a brighter place for his four granddaughters.

"We are creating a world right now as if there was an apocalypse. People are scared to touch. People are scared to talk to each other," said Flamont.

"If all it takes is for me and Putz to put a smile on people's faces and to make them reconnect, it makes for a better world and future for us."