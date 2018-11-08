Puppies rescued from freezing temperatures in Regina's warehouse district

A woman was leaving a workout class Tuesday evening in the warehouse district when she saw something dart in front of her. She followed the little shape, which turned out to be a puppy. It led her to a box of fellow, wriggling puppies and another woman trying to figure out what to do.

They called CC RezQs​ immediately and brought the puppies to director and foster coordinator Stephanie Senger's house.

All six puppies at Senger's home. (Submitted by Stephanie Senger)

"They were pretty dehydrated when we got them so we did some slow intro to water," Senger told CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition.

"When they got home, they were really scared."

At 7 p.m. CST, around half an hour before the puppies were found, the temperature with wind chill was sitting at -20.

Two of the puppies stopped by with Senger to chat on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

"They picked a corner and kind of buried their heads and didn't have a lot of interest in engaging with me initially," Senger said.

Senger said their condition improved over the next 36 hours.

"I can hold them, they can be handled and they're a little less fearful. They are much warmer, they're fed," she said.

Senger said they weren't sure what kind of puppies they are. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

Senger said she isn't sure they all would have survived the night.

"There's always going to be a better option than leaving a puppy, a kitten, an any animal outside in the cold," Senger said.

Stephanie Senger with two puppies from the rescued bunch. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

