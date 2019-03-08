Volunteer 'puppy raisers' needed in Regina to care for future guide dogs

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) is looking for 'puppy raisers' in Regina.

A 'puppy raiser' is responsible for raising the dog for the first 12 to 15 months of its life, after which the puppies are trained by CNIB as guide dogs.

Christall Beaudry, the executive director of CNIB Saskatchewan, says this is the first time the organization is looking for this type of volunteer within the province.

"CNIB celebrated our 100th year and we've launched a new program to raise and train guide dogs exclusively for people with sight loss," Beaudry said. "We just want people to know that it is really serious work and there is some criteria involved to be a puppy raiser."

Who would make a good 'puppy raiser'?

An ideal candidate would be a person over the age of 18 with reliable transportation to take the puppy to training lessons and vet visits, according to Beaudry.

While taking care of a puppy for a year sounds like a great task, Beaudry stresses that the appropriate volunteer should have a willingness to give up the puppy after the 12 to 15 months.

They would be working with a guide dog mobility instructor to work around obstacles to really help navigate someone whose blind and partially sighted. - Christall Beaudry, CNIB Saskatchewan

After that period, the puppies need formal training.

"They would be working with a guide dog mobility instructor to work around obstacles to really help navigate someone whose blind and partially sighted," she said.

Beaudry says like kids, puppies are a "sponge for knowledge". She says early development and training are important for guide dogs and the 'puppy raisers' should help the dogs interact with all kinds of different environments.

"A pet dog can't go into a restaurant or into a lot of public establishments, but a guide dog can," Beaudry said. "So we need to make sure that they're comfortable going to a football game or going to a hockey game or going into a restaurant and behaving appropriately."

The dogs must also be trained how to get on and off buses, since most of their clients use public transit, she said.

The CNIB has four or five puppies coming in the spring and is looking for six to 10 volunteers to help out.