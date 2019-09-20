Mountie responds to break-in, encounters 2 teens with rifles

Punnichy RCMP says a Mountie responding to a break-in complaint found two youths who allegedly were in possession of stolen guns, which they pointed directly at the officer.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, when the officer from the Punnichy detachment met up with someone at their home.

There was property damage, as the house and nearby vehicles appeared to have bullet holes.

Two guns were reported missing in a break-in which was believed to have happened earlier in the day.

After a sweep of the home, the officer and the homeowner discovered two youths in the basement of the home.

The officer retreated from the room and called for backup. Negotiations took place while the officer was in a safe place upstairs.

The officer convinced the two to surrender.

No injuries were reported. The two youths were found with three guns.

They'll appear in provincial youth court Monday in Regina.