Youth offender to be released on conditions after serving in-custody sentence for 2015 killing

A youth offender convicted of a 2015 killing will be released on a conditional supervision order after serving time in custody for manslaughter.

Clayton Charles Cyr's body was discovered by RCMP in a shed in Punnichy, a village just over 100 kilometres north of Regina, in June 2015.

Cyr had been pushed off a deck by a then 16-year-old boy and was kicked and punched while he was on the ground, motionless.

An autopsy revealed Cyr died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen. He had fractured ribs and a torn artery, and suffered internal bleeding.

Cyr's killer, who cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was initially charged with second-degree murder for the slaying. He was convicted of manslaughter and given a 2½-year sentence in May 2017.

Justice Timothy Keene accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence last year, which included one year in secure custody, six months in open custody and a one-year conditional sentence.

As part of his conditions, he must keep the peace, report to a probation officer and appear in court when required, among other provisions.

If conditions are breached, the man could be taken back into custody and his sentence extended.

Cyr was from the George Gordon First Nation, approximately 120 kilometres north of Regina.