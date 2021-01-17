Sask. man freezes to death after leaving home during cold snap

A Saskatchewan man who had walked away from his home near Punnichy, Sask., Saturday reportedly froze to death, according to RCMP.

The 21-year-old man was reported missing to police on Feb. 6. He was found the next day a short distance from his home on George Gordon First Nation, which is located about 115 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Police said he was missing for less than 24 hours and his death is not considered suspicious.

No other details have been provided.

The Saskatchewan's Coroner's Service is leading the investigation.

CBC reached out to the coroner's office but did not immediately receive a response back.

Saskatchewan has been under an extreme cold warning throughout much of February with temperatures reaching as low as –31 C in the Punnichy area on Saturday and –36 C on Sunday.