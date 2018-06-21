Pump Roadhouse shooter receives 7-year prison sentence

A man who shot and injured two people at a Regina nightclub was handed a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault on Wednesday.

Omar Haji-Hussein was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. With time served, he has five years remaining in his sentence.

Haji-Hussein shot two people at the Pump Roadhouse on April 29, 2016. He was on the lam for months before he was finally arrested on the 100 block of Toronto Street in September of that year.

The nightclub temporarily closed its doors after the shooting as staff underwent counselling sessions.

Additional security was also brought in and security measures were ramped up in the aftermath of the incident.

Two men were treated for their injuries in hospital.

In addition to his prison sentence, Haji-Hussein is banned for life from owning, possessing or using firearms and must submit a DNA sample.