Pandemic likely to increase interest in private schools, parental involvement: U of Sask. professor

Many parents across Saskatchewan are having a tough time deciding on whether to send their kids back to school this fall, with some looking at options like home-schooling, private tutoring and even private schools.

But enrolment in private schools was rising across the country even before the pandemic struck, says Haizhen Mou, a professor and graduate chair with the Johnson Shoyama graduate school of public policy at the University of Saskatchewan.

And while she thinks the pandemic may result in more parents considering alternatives to public schools, she also thinks it will result in parents wanting more say in how public schools function.

Mou has been tracking the growing interest in private schools, and said there are a number of reasons why they have become more attractive to parents.

That may include values or religious beliefs, Mou said, but as well, "some parents, particularly those with higher education or higher income, have a growing anxiety about the future of their kids."

The labour market is now primarily knowledge-based, so parents "worry about the competitiveness of their kids after they graduate," she told Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger.

Mou said private school students have higher average scores in reading, math and science than those in public schools.

But her research suggests that in general, smaller class sizes in private schools do not matter that much.

One reason for the higher scores may be teachers having more autonomy in what they teach, she said.

Haizhen Mou is a professor and graduate chair with the Johnson Shoyama graduate school of public policy at the University of Saskatchewan. (University of Saskatchewan)

More parents are experiencing first-hand what home-schooling and private tutoring are all about during the pandemic, and that may translate to more parents sending their kids to private schools, if they can afford to do so, Mou said.

She believes most of these parents will see public school alternatives as a temporary solution to keep their kids safe during the pandemic.

"I think most parents still want to send their kids to public school. They just worry about the safety measures in the public school system."

Mou said another effect of the pandemic on the education system may be parents pushing for more involvement, now that many are voicing their concerns over safety.

She thinks parents need greater input when it comes to decision-making in the public school system.

"Let parents participate in terms of the planning of going back to school, in terms of safety measures," she said.

"And more importantly, let the parents be involved in education — the real education decisions, like curriculum and progress reports. Let the parents and the school form a team to really work together."