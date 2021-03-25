Man given $2,800 ticket for late night gathering at Regina residence

Regina police issued a 2,800 ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act to a man for disobeying the Public Health Orders on COVID-19.

Just after midnight Thursday police received a complaint of a group of people gathered in a residence in the 4300 block of McMillan Drive.

Police said they found 11 people in the residence, contrary to the Public Health Order limiting private gatherings to people who ordinarily reside there. The resident at that address was issued the ticket.