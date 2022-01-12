Sask. issues fines to 7 businesses for violating pandemic public health measures

Seven Saskatchewan businesses were fined for failure to follow pandemic-related public health orders between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, according to the province.

The businesses fined were in Kindersley, Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Regina.

The biggest fine was issued to a gym in Regina, the province said in a news release Tuesday. It got a $14,000 fine for failure to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test, according to the province, along with a $2,800 failure to mask fine.

The six other fines were all issued for failure to mask, and were given to a Swift Current hair studio, churches in Kindersley and Regina, a Regina hydroponics business, a Swift Current music school and a candy store in Moose Jaw.

Businesses that violate public health orders can be fined up to $10,000 and individuals can be fined $2,000, plus a 40 per cent victim surcharge, under the Public Health Act, the province says.

Under The Health Information and Privacy Act, the provincial health ministry cannot disclose the names of individuals fined.