Regina school boards to look at joint-use school in city's southeast
Regina's southeast end could be getting a new joint-use school. The proposal is meant to take some of the pressure off of Campbell Collegiate and balance the enrolment there with Sheldon-Williams.
Next step is feasibility study
The Regina Public and Catholic school boards will meet Tuesday night to discuss a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the joint-use school. The City of Regina, Regina Catholic Schools, Regina Public Schools and the YMCA are also involved.
The MOU is supposed to formalize that a feasibility study needs to be done and is intended to support future funding applications. Other partners could possibly join as well.
The feasibility study would look at things like:
- Location and land acquisition.
- Capital plan and funding.
- Operational funding and logistical considerations.
- Governance model.
- Legislative parameters and constraints.
Funding for this project has been requested through the major capital funding submission.
