Regina school boards to look at joint-use school in city's southeast

Regina's southeast area could be getting a new joint-use school. The proposal is meant to take some of the pressure off of Campbell Collegiate and balance the enrolment there with Sheldon-Williams.

The Regina Public and Catholic school boards will meet Tuesday night to discuss a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the joint-use school. The City of Regina, Regina Catholic Schools, Regina Public Schools and the YMCA are also involved.

The MOU is supposed to formalize that a feasibility study needs to be done and is intended to support future funding applications. Other partners could possibly join as well.

The feasibility study would look at things like:

Location and land acquisition.

Capital plan and funding.

Operational funding and logistical considerations.

Governance model.

Legislative parameters and constraints.

Funding for this project has been requested through the major capital funding submission.