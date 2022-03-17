Sask. pub owner, bartender excited for St. Patrick's Day after 2 years of being closed, restrictions

St. Patrick's Day 2020 came just as COVID-19 lockdowns were about to take hold of Saskatchewan. In 2021, restrictions on capacity and alcohol sales were in place, and people didn't come out in droves as is usually the case on the day of the Irish.

But now the luck of the Irish abounds, with this St. Patrick's Day being the first "normal" one in years.

Daniel Ford Beavis, one of the owners of O'Shea's Irish Pub in Saskatoon, said it is usually the busiest day of the year.

"It's a big celebration of friends all coming together and just having fun and celebrating. For me, it's always been the start of spring and the end of that cold couple of months we have here in Saskatchewan," said Beavis.

The pub owner remembers how strange St. Patrick's Day was back at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

"It was crazy for us because things were happening so fast. We actually all got dressed up with my kids and my family and we came down all ready to open that morning. But overnight it did seem like the world had changed and we decided that we just couldn't open up because we didn't have restrictions yet," Beavis said.

"We didn't understand what was about to happen. But we we were all ready to party. And then we said, 'You know what, we're allowed to, but maybe right now we don't know what's going on. Let's not do it.'"

Instead, O'Shea's donated all it's food for that day to a charity and closed.

The pub opened in 2021 for St. Patrick's Day, but it wasn't a typical celebration.

"I can't say that it was our busiest St. Patrick's Day by any stretch. But it was pleasurable to be open at least a little bit last year. We did have quite a bit of restrictions, but we were able to open and keep everybody safe and give everybody a little bit of hope a year ago. Now we're even more hopeful this year," Beavis said.

This year, O'Shea's has kept some plexiglass barriers up and there will be crowd control during the festivities.

"We'll make sure everybody who wants to be feel safe can feel safe, and give them a chance to come and be able to safely meet up with some friends, eat some food, maybe have some green beer or Guinness and just have a nice, fun, exciting day."

Andrew Shanks is a bartender at O'Hanlon's Irish Pub in Regina. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Ryan Bee, a bartender at Victoria's Tavern Downtown in Regina, said the restaurant has been closed for the last two St. Patrick's Days. He said he's excited to be open this year and that he missed the rush of festivities.

"We all get to put on a stupid little hat and bring the party in. And it's nice to see everybody coming in and having a good time and no one's too stressed out or any of that. So everyone seems to be having a great time today," Bee said.

Victoria's Tavern has no restrictions in place for customers, but there will be extra staff to manage the crowd. Also, all staff will continue to wear masks.