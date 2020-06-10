Psychiatrist shares advice on how to prepare kids for school

As Saskatchewan schools prepare to reopen their doors in two weeks, some students will likely be more nervous about getting back to class than usual, according to a psychiatrist in the province.

Many kids will return to their classrooms for the first time in about six months and face a lot of changes to their pre-pandemic school routine.

The likelihood of children feeling anxious about going back to school "is pretty high," said Dr. Tamara Hinz, a child and adolescent psychiatrist in Saskatoon.

"We always see a certain subset of kids who have back-to-school anxiety in a regular year. And then you add on all of this pandemic related anxiety and the uncertainty with back to school plans."

Preparing for school at home

All schools in Regina have to post their detailed reopening plans by Wednesday, leaving families about two weeks to finish their own back-to-school preparation.

Reintroducing regular schedules and routines is one way to help children readjust to school, Hinz said.

"My kids' sleep schedules and routines have gotten pretty out of whack these past six months," she said.

"So as a really simple practical measure ... you can start gradually moving your kids back to school-time bedtime and wake-up time if they have strayed pretty far from that."

Hinz said parents can also talk with their children about the upcoming differences they will see in the classrooms and practise things like wearing masks or physical distancing.

Parents also have worries

Parents should also be mindful about their own anxiety levels, Hinz said.

Adults shouldn't lie about their feelings, she said. At the same time, grown-ups have to be careful that they don't accidently convey their own anxiety to their children "in a way that is maybe not at their [children's] developmental stage."

Hinz said it's important for parents to have "honest conversations" with their kids, reminding them that teachers and other adults are working toward making school "as safe as possible."

Adjustment time needed

Students might need more time than usual to adjust to school, Hinz said. She suggested giving them one or two weeks to settle in.

If parents notice any more serious signs of mental health problems, such as unusual mood-changes or children really wanting to avoid school, they can reach out to counselors or family doctors, Hinz said.

Regular routine good for most children

Despite the concerns Saskatchewan families might have about sending their offspring back to school, there are also good things about schools reopening in September, Hinz said.

"I have seen a lot of kids suffer due to the lack of schedule and routine and the lack of seeing their friends and socializing on a regular basis," she said.

Anxiety about the next school year can affect both students and staff. With teachers starting to return to school this week to prepare for classes, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation retweeted a video by the group School Mental Health Ontario, showing students sharing positive messages for teachers.