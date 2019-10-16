'The father of our community': Prince Albert psychiatrist remembered as a builder

The province's medical community is mourning the passing of a well-known and respected psychiatrist.

Mohammad Hussain died Saturday from a heart attack after more than 40 years working in Prince Albert. He was 79.

His death came as a shock to many in the community, according to Mizanur Rashid, a family physician who worked with Hussain for many years.

"He was very careful about his diet [and] his body," said Rashid. "He was very active."

He [was] working equivalent to two-and-a-half person's work. - Mizanur Rashid

Rashid said Hussain's work ethic made him stand out.

"He [was] working equivalent to two-and-a-half person's work," he said. "He was working in the hospital, he was working in his clinic ... and at the same time he was also involved in teaching.

"It's a huge loss."

Hussain came to Prince Albert 48 years ago after a few months in Moose Jaw following his immigration from Pakistan.

Prince Albert physician Stan Oleksinski worked with Hussain for more than 30 years. Hw said Hussain's warmth and intelligence impressed him through the years.

"He had a passion for looking after people," Oleksinski said.

He noted that while Hussain was an adult psychiatrist, he also trained to become a child psychiatrist later in his career — something that's rare in the profession.

"That's not easy to do later on in your life," Oleksinski said. "He was a very bright fellow."

Familiar face in Muslim community

In addition to his work as a psychiatrist, Hussain was also a well-known member of the local Muslim community.

He established the city's first mosque — Prince Albert Masjid — and helped run it up until his death.

Mohammad Hussain (second from left) takes part in prayers with Mizanur Rashid (right) at the Prince Albert mosque Hussain established. The two would often sit together during prayers. (Supplied by Mizanur Rashid)

Rizwan Ali, a mosque board member, said Hussain's initiative gave Muslims in the city a place to freely practice their faith.

"When we were having different occasions, he was standing beside us and was one of the major contributors," said Ali.

Hussain's philanthropy extended beyond northern Saskatchewan. A few years ago, he founded a school for girls in Pakistan. The first class is now high school-aged.

Family reminisces on Hussain's life, career

Zubaida Chaudhry Hussain — Mohammad's wife of more than 50 years — is already seeing the legacy her husband has left.

"It gives me happiness given that he's left [how] he wanted to be remembered," she said.

Zubaida said she didn't want her husband to quit doing what he loved, but advised him to slow down a bit.

Dr. Mohammad Hussain was well known in Prince Albert, not only for his psychiatry work, but as a member of the Prince Albert Muslim Community. (Supplied by Rizwan Ali)

"He was enjoying the work," she said. "He lived working, he moved with his work. [He was] very, very dedicated."

She takes pride in her husband's achievements, including a lifetime achievement award he received from the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region in 2009.

Loss of psychiatric services

Oleksinski said Hussain's death, coupled with another psychiatrist in town moving away, has created a hole in the psychiatric community in Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan.

"It's unfortunately going to cause a backlog and people are going to have to wait longer for service," he said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a statement it has developed an interim plan with the psychiatry team in Prince Albert to manage patient services as well as urgent matters, such as medication renewal.

A memorial service will be held for Hussain Sunday at 4:00 p.m. CST at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. The public is welcome to attend.