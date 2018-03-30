Arts industry hopes Sask. government scraps PST expansion

The cost of a ticket to your favourite entertainment event in Saskatchewan has gone up, and some in the industry say the policy will have a negative impact on the economy.

As of Oct. 1, the six per cent provincial sales tax was expanded to apply to large sporting events, professional theatre, concerts, movie theatres, museums, zoos and historical sites, as well as tickets for fairs, rodeos, trade shows, and arts and crafts shows.

In addition, league fees for memberships for people 18 and older in sports like hockey, curling, and golf will also be subject to the PST.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer announced the PST expansion in March, estimating the changes would bring in $21 million annually.

The CEO of Saskatoon event centre TCU Place said the expansion of the PST was felt even before it took effect, with concert promoters signalling they will skip the city.

"We have talked to Live Nation and they have said that it will impact the number of shows they bring to Saskatoon," said Tammy Sweeney. "They've come right out and said that, and so we've shared that with our government officials as well."

If ticket sales are already a little lower than in other provinces, Saskatchewan's added PST could be a further deterrent for promoters, she said. If Saskatoon loses "that place in some of these national tours, we don't get it back easily," said Sweeney.

"We want to make sure we get as many shows as possible for Saskatoon, and now we're just afraid that with this PST it's going to negatively impact that."

The impact of the PST won't just be on events, Sweeney said — it will have a trickle-down effect on hotels and restaurants.

"Most people don't just come and go to a show. They go out for dinner before, or after they meet people," she said.

"If they choose to not go out to an event because the ticket prices are so high … then they're also not going out for dinner that night, potentially, and not having a drink in the bar," which might ultimately result in more lost PST revenue for the province, said Sweeney.

PST dropped for gym, fitness memberships

The PST expansion, which was announced in March as part of the 2022-23 provincial budget, was originally intended to include gym and fitness memberships. But in August, Harpauer announced they would be exempted. That move came as the government announced a projected $1-billion budget surplus.

Arts and culture groups who met with Minister of Culture Laura Ross at the legislature in April told media the expansion came as a surprise and called for a reversal.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) shared that sentiment.

On Monday, the government said no other changes to the PST were coming, and the expansion to admissions, entertainment, and recreation will go ahead "as previously announced."

"These changes are being made to improve revenue stability," a statement from the province said. "Changes largely mirror the GST rules that apply in all provinces that have a harmonized sales tax."

When asked in March about expanding the PST, Harpauer defended the decision.

"If I said to a Saskatchewan resident, 'Would you be willing to pay this … in order for us to address the very critical surgical wait-list?' … I think Saskatchewan people would support that."

On budget day, a provincial initiative to address surgical wait-lists was budgeted to cost about $20 million. Days after the provincial budget, the federal government pledged more than $61 million to help the province reduce its surgical backlog.

Sweeney said she supports the provincial government and the "tough job they have to do," but that doesn't have to mean "sacrificing health care for entertainment."

"We're about community health and community vibrancy and that includes health care, but it also includes attractions that make this a better place to live and make it a better quality of life for the people that live here."

Entertainment "adds to the economic health of the province through tourism and trade and bringing people into our community," she said.

She said she is hopeful that since the latest financial update projects a surplus, rather than the deficit projected in March, there will be a reversal of the PST expansion.

"If the province is having a better financial year than anticipated it would be great, and I encourage and wish that they would reconsider this decision as one more way to keep our businesses thriving," she said.

Groups want arts PST revenue invested in sector

Em Ironstar, executive director of the Saskatchewan Arts Alliance, said the arts community felt let down when the government announced in August it would rescind the PST expansion on gym and fitness memberships, but not arts and culture.

"Folks were definitely disappointed. The last two years have been really, really hard on arts and cultural organizations."

Ironstar said while there are signs of audiences and patrons coming back after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, things have not improved as fast as those in the industry had expected.

"There's some hope that there are new audiences coming out and but it's still been really rough. I think organizations were hoping for a little more support," she said.

Ironstar said the increase in ticket prices can make it harder for people to access the arts.

In 2020, TCU place held socially distanced concerts due to pandemic health measures. (Stephen Rutherford/Submitted by Tammy Sweeney)

The Saskatchewan Arts Alliance has sent a letter to the culture and finance ministers, asking for the PST revenue to be returned to arts and culture groups.

"If we're going to have this PST expansion for arts or entertainment and recreation admissions, we'd like to see some of that revenue be reinvested into the arts."

Ironstar said while she commends the government's investment into arts and culture, the allocation to Sask. Arts through the general revenue fund has been the same since 2017.

"Bringing that allocation up to a level that correlates with inflation will give people a chance to grow."