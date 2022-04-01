Sask. launches $50M policing branch combining provincial peace officers

Saskatchewan launches the Provincial Protective Services (PPS) Branch on Friday, combining peace officers from a range of different entities into one organization.

The branch creation cost about $50.7 million, according to the most recent provincial budget, as part of the province's spending to promote innovative police practices.

Christine Tell, Saskatchewan's Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister, said in a news release that the transition to one major organization is a major step in the safety and security of people in the province.

"A tremendous amount of work has gone into unifying these separate agencies into a single organization over the last six months," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said.

The branch will unite officers from:

Conservation officer service.

Highway patrol.

Safer communities and neighbourhoods.

Prisoner transport and court security deputy sheriffs.

Wascana Park community safety officers.

Between a host of officers and staff, it will consist of about 450 employees.

In the release, Saskatchewan said RCMP officers would be relieved of their prisoner transport responsibilities and will be taken over by officers from the PPS branch.

In a news release from November 2021, the province said the change would "address operational gaps and jurisdictional issues that result from having provincial enforcement agencies with separate command structures."

The provincial government does not expect the shift to a unified branch will affect service delivery from any of the organizations.

It also said there wouldn't be any "immediate changes" to the logos, uniforms or insignias from any of the enforcement agencies involved.