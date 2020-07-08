It's nearly camping season in Saskatchewan, and the province is rolling out a new online campsite reservation system to make trip planning easier this year.

"After many months of preparation, we are pleased to be able to release our new campsite reservation system to the public," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a news release. "This reservation system offers new amenities to customers, and is quite different than past years.

"This is a great opportunity for campers to become familiar with the new system making their reservation process a smooth one in the coming weeks."

Campers who would rather make their reservations by phone will still be able to do so.

Campers can already browse the new reservation website and make an account, though seasonal campsite reservations themselves will begin on April 12. Reservations will be available from 7 a.m. every day.

The schedule for nightly, camp easy, group, equestrian and rec hall reservations will be:

April 14: Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap.

April 16: Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge.

April 19: Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson.

April 20: Buffalo Pound, Rowan's Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake.

April 21: Cypress Hills.

April 22: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake.

April 23: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain.

Beginning this year, campers can also buy their vehicle entry permits online or through the call centre, rather than waiting in line when they arrive at the park.