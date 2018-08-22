Provincial government examining RM of McKillop amid tax hike turmoil

The provincial government says its stepping in immediately to review the state of affairs at the RM of McKilliop amid growing turmoil about a massive tax increase.

The RM council says that weeks ago it discovered the municipality was in dire financial straits and required a 76 per cent increase in tax revenue.

Given the circumstances and the breadth and level of concerns raised it was important to act. - Warren Kaeding, Minister of Government Relations

As a result, some residents' tax bills have more than doubled.

The government is appointing Carol Ingham, a former public administrator, to "undertake a high level look into the general operations of the RM," says a government news release.

"Given the circumstances and the breadth and level of concerns raised it was important to act," Warren Kaeding, Minister of Government Relations, is quoted as saying in the release. "I believe that Ms. Ingham will be able to complete an inspection and report back on the state of the RM's affairs."

The government said the review will focus on the the status of voter petitions submitted to council calling for a forensic audit of the RM's books. The government said it will also review the various legal actions the RM is now involved in.

A final report on the matter is expected to be done by mid-September.

This is just the latest development in what has been a tumultuous time for the RM.

RM office closed after alleged threats

The doors of the RM of McKillop's office are closed after staff and politicians reported threatening phone calls to RCMP.

The office of the RM of McKillop is closed after politicians and staff reported receiving threatening calls from people angry about their tax hike.

Howard Arndt, the local reeve, said the RM's office worker started receiving angry calls she perceived as threatening on Thursday, as residents were absorbing news that their taxes were soaring.

He said the callers "were inappropriate, loud, obnoxious, swearing. One of our staff members rightfully or wrongfully felt threatened," he said.

"Staff weren't feeling safe," said Arndt. On Monday he, a staff member and an RM councillor met with police about the threats in order to determine "had any of these crossed the line?"

Emotions were running high last Thursday. An impromptu meeting at the RM office drew a large group of angry residents who hurled questions at Arndt for more than an hour.

Howard Arndt, Reeve of the RM of McKillop, says last Thursday staff at the RM office received angry, threatening phone calls from people unhappy about their tax increase. (Geoff Leo)

They wanted him to explain how their taxes could be going up so dramatically.

They were especially angry because earlier this year Arndt had, by his own admission, assured ratepayers their taxes wouldn't be rising this year.

Arndt says he understands the anger but he said the threatening tone has gone too far. He said the RM's staff have decided not to come in to work because of all of this.

As a result, the RM's office will be closed for the foreseeable future.