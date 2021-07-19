Sask. provincial fire ban lifted, wildfires ongoing in northern part of province
Sask. Public Safety agency says ban lifted due to cooling temperatures, rain
The provincial fire ban in Saskatchewan has been lifted, despite ongoing wildfires on northern parts of the province.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said in a news release on Monday that recent rainfall and cooler temperatures led to the ban being lifted.
Some municipalities continue to experience a high fire risk and may choose to keep their fire bans in place, the release said.
"The SPSA continues to encourage all municipalities to examine the fire risk in their local area and reminds the public to practice fire safety."
The fire ban was put in place on July 2. It applied to all Crown lands, provincial parks and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.
As of Monday at noon, there are 161 active wildfires in the province, 15 of which have been contained.
