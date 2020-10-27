Modernizing voting process, shift to 'voting week' among proposals in Elections Sask. report

While a federal election is likely coming for Canadians this fall, Elections Saskatchewan is already thinking about changes for the next provincial election.

Almost a year after the province's last election took place in the middle of a global pandemic, Saskatchewan's chief electoral officer published a paper on Wednesday proposing changes and discussing ways to modernize the voting process ahead of the 2024 election.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that there is a strong openness to reforming and revitalizing many long-held processes in Saskatchewan, including the way in which we vote," Michael Boda wrote in the paper, titled Modernizing Saskatchewan's Provincial Voting Experience — Voting Services Modernization for Saskatchewan's 30th General Election.

The report comes ahead of recommendations Boda will make in the spring of 2022. He hopes that comprehensive legislation will be introduced in the fall 2022 legislative session, according this week's paper.

The 2020 provincial election was marked by adaptations required by pandemic, such as wearing masks and physical distancing.

It also saw more than 10 times as many people vote by mail ballot compared to previous provincial elections, according to the paper.

"In most ways, however, Saskatchewan's 2020 general election was conducted much the same as all others held in the province since 1905 — election workers completed their work using pen and pencil, and ballots were counted by hand," the report says.

Early voting up, total turnout down

One of the three categories of potential changes discussed in the paper includes the idea of moving from one election day to an election period.

Advanced voting has become more and more popular in Saskatchewan, Boda said in an interview with CBC.

Previous advanced voting requirements were dropped ahead of the 2016 general election.

A graphic from Elections Saskatchewan's 2020-21 annual report shows the number of advance voters continued to rise in Saskatchewan during the 2020 general election. Elections Saskatchewan recorded a 66 per cent increase in 2020 over advance votes cast in 2016. (Elections Saskatchewan)

However, the mix of advance voting days and voting on a set election day can create confusion for people, said the chief electoral officer, who wants to expand the length of the voting period.

"Call it a voting period or a voting week instead of talking about election day, so that people know they have a longer period of time in which to vote."

During prior elections, Boda observed that people want broader opportunities and more accessibility to cast their ballots.

"In 2016, about 75 per cent of voters voted on election day," he said.

But last year, for the first time, Elections Saskatchewan saw more people vote in advance and by mail than on election day.

While a provincial record of 184,742 votes were cast at advance polls in 2020, the overall voter turnout was at 52.86 per cent, according to Elections Saskatchewan.

That's comparable to 53.5 per cent voter turnout in 2016 and 51.1 in 2011, but well below turnouts in the upper 70s in elections in the 1980s and early 1990s.

This chart from Elections Saskatchewan's 2021 statement of votes report shows voter turnout in provincial elections from 1982 to 2020. (Elections Saskatchewan)

"It's not a great turnout," said Boda.

"That's another conversation that needs to be had here in Saskatchewan."

'Not about voting online'

Other changes Boda suggests in his report would modernize election processes and administration, such as the use of electronic poll books or ballot tabulators to help speed up the process.

"I want to make clear that it's not about voting online," said Boda.

"You wouldn't see me proposing voting online or using voting machines in the way that they might do it in the United States or they have in the past."

Electronic poll books would scan voter information cards, instead of having poll workers use rulers and pens to strike off names on a list.

Tabulators can scan paper ballots, according to Boda, and are already used in Regina and Saskatoon.

"In this particular case, we would be expanding it to other areas of the province as well," he said.

Boda also suggests ideas to broaden access to voting.

Among other things, he acknowledges that Elections Saskatchewan must continue working on reducing barriers for underserved groups such as first-time voters, people with disabilities, First Nations and Métis people, and new Canadians.

'Vote anywhere' model

Boda suggests a "vote anywhere" model to allow voters to cast ballots in a location outside their own constituency.

That would allow, for example, someone who lives in Prince Albert but works in Saskatoon to cast their ballot in Saskatoon — but for a candidate in their home constituency, he said.

"This system has manually been used in places like British Columbia for decades now, but it is very slow," Boda said.

Technology could also help Elections Saskatchewan reduce its need for workers to run a general election. The current system requires over 11,000 people, said Boda.

"Recruitment has been a challenge not just during our election of 2020, where COVID was present, but previously as well," he said.

"We will still need … a large number of workers, but technology will help us reduce our reliance on people in that way."