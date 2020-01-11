Provincial courts across Sask. suspending majority of operations because of COVID-19

Provincial courts across Saskatchewan are suspending the majority of operations because of concerns over COVID-19.

The sweeping changes come into effect Dec. 14 and will last until at least Jan. 16. The move is detailed in a notice to lawyers obtained by CBC and confirmed by a court spokesperson.

All criminal trials and preliminary hearings during that period will not proceed on the days set. The matters will instead be spoken to by telephone.

The changes will touch all business that takes place in the courthouses.

All lawyers, including prosecutors, are to appear by telephone. Up until now, prosecutors have handled matters in docket court with their counterparts on the phone.

Accused people who are not in custody will be expected to provide deputy sheriffs with phone numbers so they can call for their appearance. If they do not answer their phone a warrant will be issued for their arrest, the letter said.

Circuit points in rural communities will be closed with a note on the door explaining how individuals can deal with matters by phone.

Lawyers may apply to have trials go ahead in December.

"The factors to be considered in determining whether a trial can proceed are: the health of the parties, including lawyers, witnesses and the accused; the circumstances of the accused and complainant or other witness; whether any participants will be travelling between communities; and whether the proceeding can be safely conducted in the circuit facility," the notice said.

"If a determination is made that the trial should proceed after balancing the importance of running the trial and the risk to the court party and the community, the court may direct that the circuit facility be opened for that purpose."

The changes were made in consultation with the province's chief medical health officer.