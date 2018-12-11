Corrections did not provide rehabilitation programs to some inmates: Provincial auditor

Some Saskatchewan inmates are not getting the rehabilitation programming they are supposed to before they are released back into the community, according to a new report by provincial auditor Judy Ferguson.

In seven out of 30 files examined, inmates did not get the programming.

The auditor's office reports on how well government agencies are following policy. The latest report was released Tuesday.

Ferguson also said correctional staff is not completing inmate risk and needs assessments in the 28 days dictated by policy. Corrections staff also don't have a good way to monitor completion or timeliness of these reports.

In nine of the 30 files examined, staff were completing these assessments 15 to 120 days later than is policy.

Social services

The ministry received 15,000 reports of child abuse and neglect in 2017-2018, according to Ferguson's report. Around 40 per cent of them were investigated. Ministry staff screens allegations, then decides whether an investigation is warranted or not. These are called screening decisions.

Ferguson praised the Ministry of Social Services for having "many good policies" around investigation of alleged neglect and abuse, but she also found that staff didn't always follow policy.

The ministry requires an independent second review of screening decisions, but Ferguson found that these didn't always happen — especially when the initial screening determined an investigation was not warranted.

Health

Ferguson also found that despite the solid policy the Saskatchewan Health Authority has for preventing hospital-acquired infections, staff are not washing their hands as often as they need to be.

Hand-washing rates were "consistently" below the 100 per cent target rate.

Ferguson also said the method of testing is flawed and goes against guidelines because higher-up staff would openly observe hand-washing habits rather than doing a blind audit.

"Without accurate information on hand-hygiene practices, the Authority cannot properly identify which units or hospitals need additional assistance to improve their hand-hygiene compliance," Ferguson said in the report.

Surgical biopsy wait times are also an issue. Ferguson's report said that as of September, in both Regina and Saskatoon, there are about 1,300 biopsies in backlog that still need to be analyzed.

Labs in both cities took longer than expected to come back with results.

"The Authority needs to take a consistent province-wide approach to analyzing, diagnosing, and prioritizing surgical biopsies," Ferguson said in her report.

"When patients have to wait longer than needed for a diagnosis, it can causes additional stress, and may result in reduced quality of life and/or chance of survival."