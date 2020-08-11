Sask. provincial archives welcoming inquisitive minds to new amalgamated space in Regina

The past will come alive again — by appointment.

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is opening its public reading room in its new location at 2440 Broad Street in Regina. The archives share the building with CBC Saskatchewan.

The archives opened Monday for visitors by appointment. Reference services are available for anyone interested in family history, government policy, military history, land settlements, human rights, local events and more.

Nadine Charabin, director of archival services, said the new space does a lot, including bringing everything under one roof.

"We were previously in multiple locations and there was a lot of travel moving records around," Charabin said. "That was time consuming but also hard on the records. A lot of wear and tear in the records and potential for loss and damage and that sort of thing."

Nadine Charabin is the director of archival services. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

The new space also has room for expansion and is welcoming and bright, she said.

"Not only are you seeing great stuff you're doing it in a great place."

Even though the new reading room is open, Charabin said the moving process is still continuing for the next few months.

"Archival records are unique one of a kind documents and they come in a whole variety of shapes and sizes, so there's a lot of things that we had to do to prepare," Charabin said.

Saskatchewan's provincial archives are reopen in a new space. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

More than 100,000 boxes are being moved and inventoried over the summer and fall, she said. Every item was given a unique tracking number so everything could stay in order — one part of months of preparations for the move.

"When we were hiring movers to help us with the move that was a requirement, that everything had to move in order, otherwise trying to find it later would be like finding a needle in a haystack," she said.

The decision to move came down in November 2018 and preparations started in the spring of 2019. The staff of less than 40 people had to take extra precautions when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

People can now make appointments to visit the reading room. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

Charabin said the new reading room is being sanitized frequently and set up for physical distancing.

"The workstations — whether it's the research desks or the different pieces of equipment — have got the proper social physical distancing, two meter spaces between them so that there's no risk of sitting down too close to somebody inside the reading room," Charabin said. "We feel like we've got a lot of measures in place that will keep everybody safe along the way."

The provincial archives have various retro viewing machines available to the public by appointment. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

Charabin said staff members have been so busy, they only realized recently it was the archives' 75th anniversary.

"We couldn't really think of anything better than opening a beautiful brand new facility like this to celebrate 75 years," she said.

Charabin said there are plans to create an archives gallery area that will allow for presentations and workshops.

"This is a permanent space and really beautifully built," Charabin said.

A Steenbeck is available at the reading room for viewing old film. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

The new building also has a fire suppression system, a critical component to protecting the records for the long term, and more space, she said.

Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST, Monday to Friday. To book, call 306-787-4068. More information about the COVID-19 restrictions is available at saskarchives.com.