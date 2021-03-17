Saskatchewan is not mandating masks for students, staff returning to school
Province unveils long-term precautions to deal with COVID-19
With the school year around the corner, the Saskatchewan government is recommending children under 12, unvaccinated teachers and unvaccinated support staff wear masks in common spaces such as hallways, washrooms, lunch rooms, libraries and school buses.
But mask use is not mandatory.
The guidance is part of the province's updated long-term precautions for dealing with COVID-19.
"Once students are seated in their classrooms, it is appropriate to remove masks," said a government news release Friday. "For outdoor activities such as recess or outdoor gym classes, there is no recommendation for students to mask."
To increase the reach of vaccines, anyone turning 12 in the current year will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the release said. This means children born in 2009 can now be vaccinated, regardless of their birth date.
The release said the government will review its masking recommendations once vaccines are approved and available to children under 12.
When cases are identified, schools will be notified so they can inform students and parents.
"Contact tracing will continue to occur, and unvaccinated close contacts may be directed to self-isolate as deemed appropriate by public health," the release said.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will offer school-based vaccination clinics similar to those offered at the end of the last school year.
Rapid tests pilot program
Other long-term precautions in the province's plan include continuing contact tracing, testing and self isolation.
The release said the government is developing a "rapid test self-administration pilot to gauge the demand and uptake for self-administered rapid tests for families who may wish to screen for COVID-19 on an ongoing basis."
The rapid tests will be given to families through their schools.
The pilot program will be allocated to areas of the province where COVID transmission is highest.
Targeted vaccinations
The province is also developing a targeted vaccination plan that will factor in guidance surrounding booster shots.
This includes deciding whether booster vaccines will be delivered annually, like the annual flu shot campaign, or as otherwise recommended.
"Considerations in the development of this plan will include population priority sequencing, mass-vaccination venues, and anticipated vaccination timelines dependent on the volume of vaccines received," the release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?