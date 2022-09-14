Province will not be making Monday a public holiday

The province is not following the federal government's lead in designating Sept. 19, the date of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, as a provincial public statutory holiday.

The federal government announced that day will be a holiday for federal government employees.

But it is up to provinces to decide whether anyone else gets the day off.

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed Sept. 19 as a day in tribute and commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II, but not a holiday.

Provincial governments regulate about 85 to 90 per cent of workers in Canada.

"Her late Majesty's seven decades of selfless public service is an honourable legacy," said Premier Scott Moe in a news release. "We will pay tribute to her incredible dedication and commemorate her 70-year reign in a memorial service in our capital city, the Queen City."

There are books of condolence available to the public at the Legislative Building, Government House, at city halls in Regina and Saskatoon, as well as the website of the Lieutenant Governor. There will be a memorial service on Monday at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Regina.

Flags in the province will remain at half-mast until sunset on Monday.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador are marking the day was a provincial holiday.

It will not be a provincial holiday in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

In B.C. provincial government employees get the day off and all schools will be closed.