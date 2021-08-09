Sask. introduces more user-friendly version of COVID-19 vaccination record

Saskatchewan residents can now access a more user-friendly version of their COVID-19 vaccination record.

On Monday the province announced in a news release that vaccinations records will be available as a one-page printable document.

Users can access their record through their MySaskHealthRecord account, which is part of eHealth Saskatchewan.

The document — which is also accessible by mobile device or tablet — includes the user's name and date of birth, along with the date, brand and location of the COVID vaccines they received.

"While your complete immunization record has always been available on your MySaskHealthRecord account, this is a more user-friendly version that provides only your COVID Vaccination Record," said Health Minister Paul Merriman in the release.

"While proof of vaccination is not required by the Government of Saskatchewan for events or venues, we know that there are some locations within Canada that are requesting that documentation."

The release said the province is also working with the federal government to develop an official proof of vaccination certificate, which will include a digital QR code that can be used while travelling internationally. This Saskatchewan vaccine certificate is being released this fall and will adhere to federal requirements, according to the release.