Sask. updates coronavirus recommendations as spread continues elsewhere

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread elsewhere, the government of Saskatchewan has added new recommendations in hopes of preventing an outbreak in the province.

There still hasn't been a confirmed case in the province and the risk to travellers is low, according to the province.

Still, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said anyone travelling to affected areas should pay close attention to their health for two weeks after travel.

If you have travelled to Hubei in the last 14 days:

Self-isolate at home for 14 days after leaving the area.

Actively monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

Do not go to school, university, work, daycare, sporting or social events or religious gatherings.­­

If you have been in close contact with someone who is ill with COVID-19:

Self-isolate for 14 days from your last contact.

Actively monitor for symptoms.

If you have traveled from another affected area in the last 14 days but do not have any symptoms:

Monitor your health for 14 days after leaving the area including taking your temperature twice daily.

If you develop symptoms, call HealthLine 811 for assessment and direction.

If you do not have cough, fever or difficulty breathing, you can go to work or school.

If you do not have a travel history to/from an affected area and do not have symptoms of a cough or fever, you can go to work or to school.

To protect yourself from respiratory illness: