Province sells SLGA liquor store building for $215K in Shellbrook, Sask.

An SLGA liquor store building and plot of land in Shellbrook, Sask. has been sold for $215,000.
Another liquor board store property has been sold in rural Saskatchewan.
An SLGA liquor store building and plot of land in Shellbrook, Sask. sold for $215,000, according to the province's website.
It's unclear who the new owner is, but they're referred to as 102065901 Saskatchewan Ltd. — a numbered company.
The deal was signed on Jan. 22, just weeks after another SLGA building was sold in Unity, Sask., for $125,000.
SLGA liquor store buildings and properties have also been sold in Watson, Kelvington, Rosetown, Wynyard, Canora and Wadena.
The selloffs are part of the government's plan to privatize about half of the province's government-operated liquor stores.
