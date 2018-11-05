Province reports loss of $4,100 of public money in healthcare system

The province is reporting a loss of $4,100 of public money in the healthcare system over the last quarter.

Three reported thefts from three different health organizations account for the losses over the reporting period, which spans July 1 until September 30.

A Telehealth camera was reported stolen from an unlocked room at the Biggar Health Centre, while a patient and employee reported missing cash from the patient's locked belongings drawer at Prince Albert's Victoria Hospital.

There was also a laptop stolen from a locked office at the Pasqua Hospital Eye Centre in Regina.

The province says police were called in all three cases, but the perpetrators have not been found.