Speeding through highway construction zones 'a constant problem' on Sask. roads, worker says

Shantel Lipp says safety in highway construction zones is an ongoing concern for workers and the problem seems to be getting worse.

SGI is focusing on safety in construction work zones, especially on highways, for their Traffic Safety Spotlight campaign in July.

"[Highway workers] often tell us that they're diving out of the way because people are crossing the yellow line or the white line when they're not supposed to be doing so," said Lipp, the president of the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association.

"It's a constant problem."

There were 190 collisions in work zones last year, according to SGI's preliminary numbers, which led to 68 injuries and one fatality.

Highway workers are telling Shantel Lipp that they have to dive out of the way of oncoming vehicles in some instances. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Drivers are required to slow down to 60 kilometres per hour or the posted speed limit when passing a construction zone.

Exceeding the speed limit by 20 kilometres per hour results in a $440 fine, according to SGI, while going 40 kilometres per hour over the limit leads to a $1,008 dollar fine.

On top of that, drivers lose at least three Safe Driver Recognition points on their drivers licence, meaning the cost of their insurance could go up. Speed cameras have also been set up in some construction zones.

Tyler McMurchy, spokesperson for SGI, said some people still aren't getting the message of how important it is to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

"The men and women who are in our work zones every summer, working to fix our highways and make our roads safer for everybody who travels them, they deserve that respect," he said.

"They deserve the courtesy of people slowing down and obeying those signs. It's really about keeping them safe and keeping motorists safe as well."

Close calls still common

Despite the safety measures being taken, Lipp said close calls are still a regular occurrence in construction zones for workers and drivers.

She said a semi-trailer rear ended a camper that was being pulled by a half-ton truck in a construction zone, about 20 kilometres west of Maple Creek on Highway 1 on June 23.

The truck appeared to be travelling at the posted speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour, she said. The camper collapsed as a result.

A semi-trailer rear ended a camper that was being pulled by a half-ton truck in a construction zone, about 20 kilometres west of Maple Creek on Highway 1 on June 23. (Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association/Facebook)

The driver of the semi-truck was ticketed for exceeding 60 kilometres per hour in a construction zone and driving without due care and attention.

"We were fortunate that the couple pulling the camper wasn't fatally injured," Lipp said.

"We frequently hear about the near misses where vehicles go zooming by, workers literally having to dive out of the way," said said Collin Pullar, president of the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association.

"But unfortunately we've also seen fatalities or people critically injured, and it's something that's been life changing, and not just unfortunate but really unnecessary."

Gov't working to improve safety

Sometimes the outcome can be much worse.

Ashley Richards, who was 18-years-old at the time, was killed in 2012 while working as a flag person on a highway near Midale Sask. — in the southeast corner of the province.

A driver blew through the construction zone going between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour and hit Richards.

The driver was found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death and sentenced to two years less a day and banned from driving for three years after he gets out of jail.

The fatal crash led the Saskatchewan government to toughen up enforcement of rules in construction zones.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure said the province is continually looking for ways to improve safety by seeing what works in other jurisdictions and ensuring safety precautions are consistent around the province.

Lipp said construction associations are also working with the province to increase safety.