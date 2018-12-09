Province issues boil water advisory for Stewart Valley

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Stewart Valley.

According to a SaskAlert posting the town—35 kilometres north of Swift Current—experienced a water main break which contributed to the issue.

The advisory states that only those that were affected by the water shut-off need to boil their water. The affected homes along Garnet and Railway Street.

Boil all water for a minimum of one minute before consuming.

There is no timeframe on when the advisory will be lifted.