Skip to Main Content
Province issues boil water advisory for Stewart Valley

Province issues boil water advisory for Stewart Valley

A notification was sent out over SaskAlerts to warn residents of the drinking water advisory. It came after a water main break and applies only to those who were affected by the water shut-off.

A notification was sent out over SaskAlerts to warn residents of the drinking water advisory

CBC News ·
The town of Stewart Valley is currently under a boil water advisory. (CBC News)

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Stewart Valley.

According to a SaskAlert posting the town—35 kilometres north of Swift Current—experienced a water main break which contributed to the issue.

The advisory states that only those that were affected by the water shut-off need to boil their water. The affected homes along Garnet and Railway Street.

Boil all water for a minimum of one minute before consuming. 

There is no timeframe on when the advisory will be lifted.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|