Province increases capacity for worship services including funerals and weddings

Saskatchewan is increasing the number of people allowed at some larger gatherings, including places of worship and graduations.

In a news release sent out on Thursday, the province said places of worship can increase attendance to one-third of the seating capacity or a maximum of 150 people, whichever is less.

People will still need to maintain physical distancing and follow other public health guidelines.

The rules apply to all worship services, including celebrations of life, weddings and outdoor ceremonies.

Options for graduation celebrations

When it comes to graduations, public health officials are still recommending virtual services as the safest option.

Drive-in services are allowed as long as public health measures are in place.

Outdoor services can be held with a maximum of 30 graduates per class and an overall attendance of 150 people including students, family members and staff.

Schools with larger classes would need to hold multiple ceremonies. Physical distancing and other steps must also be taken.

Public health officials will monitor the outcomes of these types of gatherings over the next several weeks to determine future reopening activities.

Phase 4 details coming

A target date for the first part of Phase 4 of the province's reopening plan is expected to be announced early next week.

This week's update to the plan includes guidelines for the activities reopening in the first part Phase 4, including children's day camps, outdoor pools, splash pads, and outdoor sports and activities.

The second part of the phase will include indoor pools, indoor rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls. The date for that part of the phase will be announced later.