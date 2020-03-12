Saskatchewan officials to provide COVID-19 update after second presumptive case found in province

A second presumptive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Saskatchewan.

The government said the presumptive case was a person in their 60s recently travelled to Oregon.

The test was conducted in Saskatoon on March 10 and that person has been self-isolating at home.

"All travelers — including those to the U.S.A. — need to monitor their health for 14 days upon return to Canada and be prepared to stay home if you have a fever or cough," Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

'Increased measures' unveiled

The chief medical health officer ordered no public gatherings of more than 250 people in one room take place.

"This does not include settings where people are distributed into multiple rooms or buildings, such as schools, universities or workplaces," a government news release said.

The chief medical health officer ordered no events of over 50 people with speakers who have travelled internationally in the last 14 days take place.

Retail stores and faith-based organizations are exempt from the ban, however the news release recommended measures that "support safe social distancing" should be taken. Those organizations were encouraged to contact their local medical health officer if needed.

People who travelled out of the province in the last 14 days, or who have acute respiratory or flu-like symptoms should avoid visiting long-term care homes or hospitals.

As an employer, the government of Saskatchewan is imposing policies regarding travel and self-monitoring or self-isolation procedures.

"Effective immediately, international travel (including the U.S.) for government employees on government business has been prohibited," the news release said.

"Any out-of-province travel for government employees on government business within Canada will be restricted and is subject to approval by the Deputy Minister to the Premier."

Government employees who are currently working or travelling internationally, including the U.S., or plan to travel internationally for personal reasons, will be required to self-isolate 14 days after returning to Canada as a precaution. Those who develop acute respiratory or flu-like symptoms are encouraged to contact the Healthline at 8-1-1.

Any government employee who is experiencing symptoms of an acute respiratory or flu-like illness will be required to stay at home.

"While these are significant steps that will help limit transmission of COVID-19, most important is the responsibility we all have to ensure we reduce the risk to ourselves, our families and our communities," Premier Scott Moe said.

"The best way we can do this is by practicing social distancing, washing our hands often, avoiding close personal contact like handshakes or hugs, and self isolating if we feel any symptoms of illness."

