Sask. holding firm on COVID-19 restrictions for now, says province's chief medical health officer

While its neighbours to the west increase measures and its neighbours to the east remain in a lockdown of sorts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Saskatchewan will continue to monitor the situation.

Alberta's Premier Jason Kenny introduced numerous restrictions on Tuesday limiting gathering sizes and business operations as that province reported 1,727 new cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said he was still monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the province, which last introduced new measures on Nov. 27.

He said any decisions about where the province is at with its restrictions would have to be made next week.

"Any intervention takes two to three weeks to start having an impact," Shahab said on Wednesday.

"Last week I said with my numbers, on a positive note, we are not having 500, 600 cases in a day… which really speaks to the efforts all people in Saskatchewan are doing and minimizing transmission."

Shahab previously said the province would wait until there was an average of less than 120 new COVID-19 cases daily before relaxing restrictions on gatherings.

As of Wednesday, Shahab said the provincial seven-day new case average sat at 264.

That same day, Shahab said Saskatchewan's current health orders are similar to those that are in place in other jurisdictions.

He said he knows with the holiday season is quickly approaching people want to be with family but he suggested it may be time to "stay apart but remain connected by other means."

"We really need to stay the course," he said.

"We think we are managing to keep case numbers low. We do want to see them trending downward and we absolutely don't want to see transmission over the holidays and a January rebound."