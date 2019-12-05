Province-controlled PCC approved Wascana Park building knowing it 'did not conform' to rules: Auditor

Saskatchewan's provincial auditor says the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), the province-controlled board that runs Wascana Centre, approved a building for construction in Wascana Park knowing that it, "did not conform to the [park's Master] plan."

Auditor Judy Ferguson's report, released Thursday, considered two recently approved and controversial projects in Wascana Park: the Conexus building and the Brandt/CNIB building.

According to the auditor, one of those buildings — she doesn't say which — was approved by the PCC board though it "knew the project did not conform to the plan when it approved it at the conceptual design stage."

The report points out that the PCC is required by law to either receive formal recommendations from an advisory committee about the project, or to document how the proposed building is consistent with the Master Plan governing the park.

She said the province failed to do that for both of the projects she reviewed.

That's one of a series of criticisms Ferguson aims at the PCC. She announced the review following revelations earlier this year about how the provincial government handled the Brandt/CNIB project.

Saskatchewan's Auditor Judy Ferguson says the Provincial Capital Commission approved a building in Wascana Park that it knew did not conform to park rules. (CBC News)

At the time of that announcement, then-Minister responsible for the PCC Ken Cheveldayoff said there were no problems with the way the project had been handled and that the only difficulty was public misunderstanding.

"I think all processes were followed. There may be some perception issues out there," Cheveldayoff said in March. "All the review, all the work that I've done shows that to me that the proper processes were followed."

Ferguson appears to have a different perspective.

She noted in her report that the Wascana Centre Master Plan lays out specific rules about what sorts of projects can be built in the park. They have to conform to the five pillars: education, environment, recreation, culture or the seat of government.

The auditor said the PCC isn't doing enough to ensure those rules are followed.

"The commission has not set or communicated requirements of owners of buildings in Wascana Centre or their tenants to ensure on an ongoing basis conformity of the building and its use with the master plan," she wrote.

Brandt is proposing to build a four-storey office building in Wascana Park to replace the old CNIB building. (Colliers International)

In addition, the report says the PCC doesn't have formal agreements requiring "building owners to seek its approval in instances of proposed changes to exterior design, changes in use, (such as significant changes in types of tenants) or change in assignment of control (such as change in building ownership.)"

She said that while the PCC is obligated to control development in the park, it "does not have mechanisms to ensure conformity of those buildings and their use with the five purposes outlined in the master plan."

A lack of rules and transparency

Ferguson said there aren't clear rules around public consultation about proposed developments.

"The commission has not established expectations and procedures for public consultation it expects proponents to undertake for major developments in Wascana Centre," she wrote.

The auditor said that has led to a disparity in the extent and nature of the consultation done for the projects she reviewed.

She noted that in the case of the Conexus building, "public consultation included numerous forums to allow for public input," while the Brandt/CNIB project held, "a one hour public consultation… with about 50 people in attendance."

This is an artists conception of the new Conexus building, which is currently being constructed on Broad Street in Wascana Centre. (Supplied/P3A )

Ferguson said the PCC needs to do a better job of keeping the public informed about the status of any project in the park.

Her report calls on the PCC to "publish its design review steps for major developments in Wascana Centre and keep the public informed about the status of major developments."

She noted that there are 19 steps in the approval process.

The Conexus building is at stage 19: construction.

As for the Brandt/CNIB building, it's much earlier in the process.

"As of June 2019 one project (Brandt/CNIB) was at step 12 of 19 — architectural advisory committee preliminary and detailed design submission by the proponent."

She said a failure to clearly communicate "can lead to confusion and misunderstanding."