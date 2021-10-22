Province confirms 3 more COVID-19 patients being transferred to Ont., bringing total to 9

The provincial government has confirmed three more COVID-19 patients are being transferred to Ontario.

The first patient is being moved on Friday, the second on Saturday and the third on Sunday, according to a news release from the province sent on Thursday. Earlier this week six other COVID-19 patients were transferred to Ontario — bringing the total to nine.

There was some confusion over Saskatchewan's plans to move ICU patients out of province.

After six patients were moved, Ontario Health said it was prepared to take at least six more.

However during a technical briefing on Wednesday, Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and head of Saskatchewan's Emergency Operations Centre, would not confirm whether more patients would be transferred out of the province or when.

It came as a surprise to doctors in Saskatchewan and Ontario, with some health-care workers from both provinces voicing their concerns on social media — claiming it was a purposeful decision to pull back on patient transfers.

The provincial government said in a statement on Thursday that its ICU capacity is assessed on an hourly basis by medical professionals and other experts.

"The issue of out-of-province transfers is an extremely complicated process which requires a high level of technical consideration, medical oversight and review," the statement read.

It also said unverified social media posts should be disregarded.

However, the statement did not clarify why Ontario thought it would receive a total of 12 ICU patients from the province by the end of the week.

Another COVID-19 technical briefing is scheduled for Friday morning with the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.