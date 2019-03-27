Province, RM concerned about reduced hours at ports of entry between Sask. and Montana

Concerns are rising after U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced plans to reduce hours at four points of entry between Saskatchewan and Montana.

The changes are set to take hold on April 14. Under the changes, the new border crossing hours will be:

Port of Raymond — 6:00 a.m. until midnight MT.

Port of Opheim — 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. MT.

Port of Scobey — 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. MT.

Port of Morgan - 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. MT.

The most notable change is at the Port of Raymond, which currently operates 24 hours per day.

"This adjustment will allow CBP to properly align staffing with workload, maintain the CBP inspectional and enforcement missions and redirect valuable resources to ports with greater commercial and passenger volumes," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in an e-mail.

It will also save CBP hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the e-mail.

But it could also have a negative impact on Saskatchewan industries — especially agriculture and transportation — according to Greg Kornfeld, a councillor for the rural munipality of Val Marie in southwestern Saskatchewan.

He said thousands of trucks hauling agriculture products use those points of entry.

Greg Kornfeld, a councillor for the RM of Val Marie, said reducing hours at points of entry between Saskatchewan and Montana could have an impact on industries in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Greg Kornfeld)

"When the hours are extended or longer, [truckers] have a lot more chances of getting those loads to work out, or getting more than one load per day if it's close," he said.

"So that's going to affect the trucking industry, as far as freight goes."

He said the changes could also have an impact on farmers trying to get their products into Montana and other parts of the U.S.

"It might affect 50 to 100 farmers," he said, noting that farmers' families will also be impacted.

"The bottom line is the dollar and it's family farms. It affects lots of people."

Similar move proposed in 2016

The changes mean people travelling from Saskatchewan to Montana who need a 24-hour point of entry in the U.S. will need to enter through Portal, North Dakota — a drive of about 175 kilometres from the Raymond border crossing.

"It is very concerning," said Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Jeremy Harrison after question period at the legislature on Monday.

Harrison said the province is working with its counterparts in the U.S. to address the potential impacts in Saskatchewan.

He said the U.S. proposed a similar move in 2016, but the province objected and the changes weren't brought into effect.

"There's no guarantees that will happen, but I can tell you that we are engaged and taking it seriously because, again, this is an important economic issue for our exporters and through the United States," said Harrison.

Community engagement

Town hall meetings are scheduled in the Montana cities of Plentywood, Scobey, Glasgow and Malta between April 1 and 3.

Harrison said Saskatchewan MLA Larry Doke will be attending the town hall meetings, while Kornfeld said a representatitive from the RM of Val Marie will also be in attendance.

Corresponding entry points in Saskatchewan, including Regway, Coronach, Monchy and West Poplar River, will not be changing their hours of operation, according to Canada Border Services Agency.