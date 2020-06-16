Saskatchewan government amends legislation to restrict municipalities' ability to ban guns
Bill 194 puts limitations on municipal bylaws regarding gun possession and ownership
The Saskatchewan government has finalized amendments to provincial legislation on Tuesday which place limitations on "the ability to ban firearm and handgun ownership within the province through new local municipal bylaw," a move to counter federal legislation.
The province said in a news release that the amendments to The Miscellaneous Municipal Statutes Amendment Act, 2019, are made to ensure the rights of legal gun owners in Saskatchewan.
"The federal government has indicated it plans to pass legislation intended to delegate to municipalities the ability to ban handguns or other firearms," the provincial news release said.
The federal government introduced legislation in May banning about 1,500 types of semi-automatic rifles used in Canada.
The legislation banned possession, ownership and sales of the weapons and came in the days following one of Canada's deadliest ever shootings in Nova Scotia.
The legislation amended by the Saskatchewan government was originally introduced last year. Some of the amendments revealed Tuesday clarify municipal responsibility in regard to public notices.
"The Government of Saskatchewan prefers to take the position of encouraging education and safety with a focus on current enforcement efforts, while taking a tough stance on criminals who are breaking the existing laws, rather than further restricting legitimate firearms ownership by law-abiding residents," Minister of Government Relations Lori Carr said.
Municipalities will continue to be required to publish the following items within their local or regional newspaper:
- Restructuring notices.
- Local status and boundary changes.
- Completion of assessment rolls as well as assessment notices.
- The last day for assessment appeals.
