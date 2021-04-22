'Completely offensive' COVID-response protest at Regina hospital sparks outrage from Opposition, premier

A small group of protesters that has frequently been stationed outside the legislature in Regina, as well as the immunization centre in the city, are now at Regina General Hospital.

The presence of the group — who are protesting a range of COVID-19 pandemic responses — at the hospital has created outrage, amidst record-high COVID-19 cases in ICUs.

On Wednesday, 34 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care in Regina. All four of Wednesday's reported deaths from the illness were from the Regina zone.

Protesters carried signs and blared loud music outside the hospital on Wednesday.

One of the protesters' messages greeting those entering and exiting the Regina General Hospital. (Nichole Huck/CBC)

Premier Scott Moe and Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili did not mince words when addressing the group.

Meili revealed that his father is in the ICU at the Regina hospital with a non-COVID related illness.

"What does it feel like if you're leaving the hospital, visiting a loved one in the ICU, and then you go out and see these idiots with signs saying COVID isn't real?" Meili said.

"It's completely offensive, ridiculous. It shouldn't happen. And these people need to get a life."

Moe said the group should take their concerns to the legislature, not where health-care workers and families are supporting those in need. Hospital staff are working as hard as they can to save lives, with high numbers in the hospital's ICU, the premier said.

Both Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili and Premier Scott Moe condemned protesters outside Regina General Hospital Wednesday. (CBC)

He called the protesters "highly inappropriate."

"We have people working in our ICU and in that hospital environment that are working as hard as they've ever worked in their careers," Moe said.

"And they're doing it … [for] those same families that are crossing through those same front doors," he said.

"They're doing it because of their loved ones that are in there. And I know that they can relate to their own loved ones and their own family members."