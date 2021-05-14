Man faces assault with weapon charge after allegedly hitting woman with protest sign: Regina police

Regina police say they arrested a man this week after he allegedly hit a woman with a protest sign.

Police were called to Regina's so-called COVID hotel on Wednesday. The downtown hotel houses a COVID-19 isolation unit for people who have tested positive but have no place to self-isolate.

A woman working at the unit had stepped outside during her break when she ran into a group of protesters. Following a verbal exchange, one of the protesters struck her on the head with a sign, she told police.

When officers arrived, the 56-year-old woman pointed out the protester and he was arrested.

A 62-year-old Regina man now faces a charge of assault with a weapon. He will make his first court appearance in September.