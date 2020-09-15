City of Regina to hold public information session on proposed development of historic Cook House

The City of Regina is holding a virtual open house session Wednesday night to inform residents about a proposal to develop the historic Cook House on Albert Street.

The owners of the 91-year-old Cook House originally wanted the building torn down, but a municipal heritage property designation saved the sprawling two-storey Tudor Revival-style home in 2019.

Now the city is reviewing a contract zone application, submitted by the house's owners, to redevelop the property, while conserving heritage-defining elements.

The owners, Carmen Lien and Adriana Gourgaris, want to turn the building at 3160 Albert St. into a 16-unit residence. They bought the home in November 2018.

The City of Regina is currently reviewing a contract zone application submitted by the owner of the Cook House on 3160 Albert St. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

If the application is approved, the portions of the building facing Albert Street — except for the sunroom — would be preserved. The rest of Cook House would be demolished.

According to the application, additions would be added behind the original structure to allow for four units. Twelve units would be added to the south side of the original structure. Twenty-four parking stalls would be added underground, and 10 would be created above ground.

Cook House, named after its original owners, was built in 1929 and sits tucked away from the road on the corner of Hill Avenue and Albert Street in Regina's Lakeview Neighbourhood.

The online public information session will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. It will include a question period, and Regina residents can fill out comment sheets to voice their opinions and send them to the city after the session.