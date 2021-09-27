Sask.'s proof-of-vaccination policy comes into effect Friday. Here's what you need to know

Starting Friday, Saskatchewan residents will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test result to access several establishments, businesses and event venues.

Those include:

Indoor dining at restaurants.

Nightclubs, bars, taverns and other licensed establishments.

Event and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos, movie theatres, concert venues, live-music venues, museums and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events.

Indoor fitness centres and gyms.

The government will not require proof of vaccination for the following:

Retail businesses, including grocery stores.

Places of worship.

Fast-food restaurants offering takeout and delivery.

Health-care services, professional services or personal services.

Hotels or other lodging.

Facilities hosting non-ticketed amateur sporting events, including youth athletics and recreational leagues.

Business meetings and places of business closed to the general public, unless otherwise directed by the business or employer.

Private gatherings held at an indoor public residence.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the proof of vaccination or negative test requirements.

Government employees in ministries, Crowns and agencies will also be required to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 1 or provide consistent negative tests.

QR codes temporarily deleted

QR codes have been temporarily removed from vaccination records following a privacy breach.

The scannable codes were added as a quick way to display people's COVID-19 vaccination status and are a key aspect of the province's vaccine passport system.

For now, people can print off their vaccination record, but the QR code won't be attached.

People can also use their wallet-sized vaccination cards until the QR codes are fixed.

In an email to CBC News, eHealth said it's aiming to reintroduce QR codes "early this week," but didn't specify a date.

Testing

Premier Scott Moe said the province won't pay for people to get tested if they want to show proof of a negative test, and that they must get tests from private providers.

"It is on you to procure, pay for and find a private provider to provide you with that test. The rest of the province through the Saskatchewan Health Authority will not be paying for it," Moe said at a news conference on Sept. 16.

The price of getting tested at private clinics ranges. For example, rapid antigen tests at Haztech cost more than $90 after tax.

Dr. Hassan Masri, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Saskatchewan and an intensive care unit physician in Saskatoon, said tests are not an alternative to getting vaccinated.

"Negative tests [are] not a good way to go because as long as it's negative in the last 72 hours, you are OK to enter, but that doesn't mean you're negative after you did your test," Masri said.

Businesses prepare

Businesses are bracing themselves for the new vaccine passport system.

Kirby Wirchenko, artistic and executive director at the Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon, said that because of limited staff, the theatre will only accept proof of vaccination — not a negative COVID test result — unless the government develops a QR code for both to make it easier on workers to check.

The province said it's still developing protocols on proof of negative test requirements.

"Unfortunately, we're not in the business of proving things like that. And this current government seems to keep putting things onto organizations, businesses, collectives and overarching institutions," Wirchenko said.

Kirby Wirchenko, artistic and executive director at the Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon, says the theatre will only accept proof of vaccination for now. (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

Broadway Theatre kept enforcing COVID-19 measures such as masking, social distancing and contact tracing even after the province dropped public health restrictions July 11.

'Quite confusing'

Arno Oldach, co-owner of the Rook and Raven pub, said a lot of questions still need to be answered by the government and wishes the province would communicate directly with businesses.

"We have to scour the internet to try to find what the rules and regulations are going to be. It's quite confusing," Oldach said.

"Every time we need to, or somebody needs to go look for something, there's always that chance it's going to be missed and then that place could be in violation or a customer could be in violation. So it just needs to be more clear."

Arno Oldach, co-owner of the Rook and Raven pub in Saskatoon, says he has a lot of unanswered questions about how the proof-of-vaccination program will work. (Yasmine Ghania/CBC)

He said he's unable to provide his staff with training on what they have to do starting Oct. 1 without the government releasing more details.

Oldach asked people visiting his pub come Friday to be "patient."

"It's not our fault. Please don't get angry with us."