Project to light up 5 km stretch of Ring Road complete, City of Regina says

Lisa Boehm hopes no one else loses their life on a lengthy stretch of Regina's Ring Road after a $1.9-million project to illuminate the bending roadway was announced to be complete on Tuesday.

The work to light up the five kilometre stretch of road and bend between Assiniboine Avenue E. and Albert Street S. with 111 LED street lights started in March 2019.

"I'm very grateful and I hope that this can be some kind of a lasting legacy for our daughter, Katie," said Boehm, the mother of a 17-year-old Campbell Collegiate student who died while driving on the stretch of road in 2015.

Katie Boehm died when her vehicle lost control and crashed near the Wascana Parkway overpass in December of that year. Her mother feels that a lack of light was a contributing factor in the incident.

"Sadly, she wasn't the only one. Over the years, there have been numerous accidents [on the Ring Road]," Boehm said. "I truly believe that these lights will save lives."

There were 111 LED lights installed on a five kilometre street between Assiniboine Avenue E. and Albert Street S. on Ring Road. (CBC)

Mayor Michael Fougere said city council heard Boehm's passion when she appeared before city council in the aftermath of her daughter's death.

The project was a part of a program to urbanize the city and involving the provincial government as well, which was required for jurisdictional issues, Fougere said.

"This stretch of highway also provides for a much safer transportation of goods and services and people going about their days alive, so I'm very pleased this is done," the mayor said.

The lights are expected to reduce the city's energy costst and will require little maintenance for the next decade or longer.