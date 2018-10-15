Audio

What would a $15 minimum wage or a living wage mean for Saskatchewan?

As of Oct. 1st, the minimum wage in Saskatchewan is 11.06 per hour. Next door in Alberta, the minimum wage has increased to 15 dollars an hour. The NDP in Saskatchewan says if it forms government it will follow suit and make $15 Saskatchewan's minimum wage. Still others say that's not high enough and paying workers a "living wage" of nearly $17 an hour in Regina. But there's a big gap between 11 dollars and nearly 17 dollars - and it comes with some big questions. Who is to pay for this pay increase? and what would paying low-income earners more do for our society?

