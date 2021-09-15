Probable case of Omicron variant connected to 3 Saskatoon schools

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says a single "probable case" of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has connections to three schools in the Saskatoon Public Schools division.

Staff, parents and guardians at the Silverwood Heights, Caswell and Vincent Massey schools were notified in a letter from the SHA on Wednesday that someone who was infected with COVID-19, possibly with the Omicron variant, was at the school. Experts say Omicron is far more transmissible than other variants of COVID-19.

CBC News obtained a copy of the letter from one concerned parent.

In the letter, Dr. Simon Kapaj, the SHA's medical health officer, said that public health would conduct contact tracing of people within the same household, social circle and people who may have been interacted with the person during extracurricular activities like teammates and coaches.

"If anyone develops symptoms, please self-isolate at home and seek PCR testing as soon as possible," the letter stated.

Veronica Baker, a spokeswoman for Saskatoon Public Schools, said in an email that the person did not have contact with students at any of the schools. She did not disclose the person's role within the schools.

"The three schools are operating [Thursday] as normal. Our school division continues to work with local public health officials and will adapt operations as needed," Baker said.

So far, Saskatchewan has reported five cases of Omicron. No new Omicron cases were reported in the province on Wednesday. It's unclear if this case at Silverwood Heights School is among those five or is another case that hasn't yet shown up on the provincial dashboard.

CBC News contacted the Saskatoon Public School Division and SHA for comment, but did not receive a response before publication.