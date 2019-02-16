Scott Moe, Andrew Scheer speaking at Pro-pipeline rally in Moosomin, Sask.

Politicians and oil industry advocates are set to speak at a pro-pipeline rally in Moosomin, Sask. on Saturday.

The event is aimed at promoting pipeline development, and raising awareness around challenges facing other local industries like potash and agriculture due to the amount of oil being transported by rail instead of pipelines.

Premier Scott Moe is set to speak at the rally, along with other politicians such as New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Senator Denise Batters and Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer used a rally in Sasaktoon to promote pipelines in advance of a rally in Moosomin, Sask. (Matt Garand / CBC)

"We know that the best way to transport that energy, the most environmentally friendly way, taking oil and gas off of rail cars, is to build pipelines," Scheer said while speaking in Saskatoon on Friday.

"We don't need a government that buys pipelines and then has no plan to build them," he said.

"We need a government that has a plan to get them built through the private sector by providing certainty and clarity in approvals process and that's what my plan will do."

Rally being held at IJACK assembly plant

The rally is being organized by Moosomin Economic Development.

A news release indicates "Moosomin would have played a part in the cancelled Energy East project with a 1,050,000 barrel tank farm planned for the Moosomin Compressor Station and a feeder pipeline from Cromer, MB to the Moosomin Compressor Station, both part of the Energy East plan."

The rally is scheduled for 11 a.m. CST at the IJACK assembly plant north of Moosomin on Highway 8.