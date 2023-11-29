Pro-Palestinian protesters try to block railway in Regina

Pro-Palestinian protesters are trying to block trains in Regina in an attempt to pressure the Canadian government to help call for a ceasefire in Israel.

Around eight protesters started trying to blockade the tracks at the intersection of Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive beginning just after 10 a.m. CST Wednesday.

As of 1 p.m. CST, only one train had approached and it went right through without slowing down, according to group spokesperson Emily Eaton.

The group says it is attempting to stop the movement of goods in Canada while the Canadian government "remains complicit in Israeli war crimes."

Activists tried to set up the rail blockade Wednesday morning in Regina. They say they want to stop the movement of goods in Canada until a ceasefire is called. (Vashisth Trivedi/CBC News)

A temporary ceasefire is in place in the Israel-Hamas conflict, but the Regina group says it is far from enough. Eaton said the group will continue to rally until stronger efforts by the Canadian government to call for a permanent ceasefire are made.

"The international community won't stand by while thousands more people will be killed," said Eaton.

Eaton said the group has been staging weekly protests for a month, but still sees a lack of urgency from the federal government.

"There have been over 15,000 people killed," she said. "We have been using all of our power to make the message clear, and we haven't seen the kind of action from our government that we need to put pressure on the state of Israel to stop its bombing."