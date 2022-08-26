Sask. private school connected to abuse allegations shut down after province pulls registration certificate

Less than two weeks after Grace Christian School had its building lease terminated for its connection to widespread abuse allegations, the Saskatoon private school was stripped of its provincial approval to operate.

According to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education, Grace Christian's director "refused to co-operate" on Wednesday with a ministry official and the special administrator the ministry appointed to manage and run the school in the wake of a CBC News investigation.

"Therefore, the Minister of Education cancelled Grace Christian School's certificate of registration in the public interest as the director is a named defendant in the current litigation," the ministry said in an emailed statement Friday morning, referencing a proposed class-action lawsuit recently launched by dozens of former private school students.

Former students of Christian Centre Academy (now known as Legacy Christian Academy), another private school in Saskatoon, allege years of physical abuse, solitary confinement, exorcisms and forced political campaigning by staff and leadership of the school and the adjacent church. None of these allegations have been proven in court.

The director of Grace Christian worked at Christian Centre Academy during the span of the alleged abuse and is one of the people named in the lawsuit.

CBC/Radio-Canada has reached out to the director for comment, but has not received a response.

'We're finally being heard'

Stefanie Hutchinson, a former Christian Centre Academy student and plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit, said seeing Grace Christian School shut down is a good step forward. (Jérémie Turbide/Radio-Canada)

Stefanie Hutchinson, who attended Christian Centre Academy from 1993 to 2006 and is a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said seeing Grace Christian School shut down is a good step forward for former students like herself.

"We're finally being heard and maybe taking back some autonomy that was lost for so many years — and that's an incredible feeling," she said.

Hutchinson said the government revoking the school's registration certificate leaves her hopeful that the appointed administrators' work can be meaningful.

"These administrators actually have some ability to change things in the schools and I think it's a good thing," she said. "They'll be able to see things as they are."