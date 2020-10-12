Private group enters agreement to buy Elk Ridge Resort from receivership

A private investor group has announced it has entered an agreement to buy the Elk Ridge Resort.

The resort was built in the 1990s, however it went into receivership in June, 2020. Now, Routes2SK Inc. said in a media release that it will purchase the resort, and the deal is pending court approval. The release says court approval is expected in late October.

Routes2SK is a group of eight Sask. born and raised investors that includes majority shareholder Nevin Anderson and managing partner Ryan Danberg. The eight all live in western Canada.

"With our strong family and company roots in Saskatchewan, we are excited with the opportunity to make this acquisition," Anderson said in the release.

The release says they plan to resurrect and advance the iconic northern Saskatchewan landmark in the boreal forest, near Prince Albert National Park.

"Through friendly and informative staff, our group's goal is to create enduring memories based on remarkable authentic Saskatchewan experiences," Danberg said in the release.